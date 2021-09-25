ODUWA Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 11% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $8,072.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

