O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.