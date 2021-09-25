O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $628,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 410,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

