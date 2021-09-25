O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 832,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 728,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 463,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

