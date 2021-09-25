NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.67. 1,096,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.