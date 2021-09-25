Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3,822.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NTNX stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.