Nucleus Vision Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $146,687.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

