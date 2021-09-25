NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $4.86 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. NFT has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $30,736.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.