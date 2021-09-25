NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Shares of GS stock opened at $390.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average of $369.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

