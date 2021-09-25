Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $824.06 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $824.06 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

