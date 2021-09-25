Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.26

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 9011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

