NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up 5.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $186,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

