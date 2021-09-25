NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

NTAP stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

