Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

