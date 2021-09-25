NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 4.7%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $52.46. 13,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 827,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $13,139,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

