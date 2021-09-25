Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin Purchases 1,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,548. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.