Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.