Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

