nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,969 shares of company stock worth $12,769,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

