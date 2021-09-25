NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) versus Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Financial Analysis

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NASB Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 28.21% 18.78% 1.88%

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 1.85 $32.89 million $5.11 8.16

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northrim BanCorp.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.