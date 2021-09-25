Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.