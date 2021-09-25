Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $901.07 and its 200 day moving average is $854.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.