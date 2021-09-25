Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

