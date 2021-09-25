Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,293 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Square by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average of $242.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.