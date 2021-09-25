Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 27,864 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

