More Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $265.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $110,145.54 and approximately $265.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00121589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043471 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

