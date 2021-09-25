MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $508.04. The company had a trading volume of 439,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,744. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $218.50 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.04 and a 200 day moving average of $346.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

