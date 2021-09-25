Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.