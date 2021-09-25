Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of CareMax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,718,000.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. CareMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.