Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 228,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSDA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.