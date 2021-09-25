Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

PTGX stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

