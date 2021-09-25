Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 820,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HHR stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

