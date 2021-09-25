Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 140,000 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

