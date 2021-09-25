Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Katapult as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at $1,967,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Katapult Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.