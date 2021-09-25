Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Momo has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.