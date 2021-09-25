Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Model N worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Model N by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 304,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.