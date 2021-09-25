Mizuho Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $23.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

