Mizuho Boosts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $67.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

