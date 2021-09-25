Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,957 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $51,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

SNAP opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

