Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 365,622 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 365,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $49,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,383 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

F opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

