Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,178 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $57,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

