Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $67.24 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $67,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

