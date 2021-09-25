Mina Price Reaches $4.17 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00009763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $71.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00106280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00142228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.94 or 1.00066822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.16 or 0.06747956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00766225 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 246,640,780 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

