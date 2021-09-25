Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett Sells 589 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CASH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

