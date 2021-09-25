Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce sales of $143.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.87 million and the lowest is $137.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $515.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 278,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,625. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

