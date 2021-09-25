Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,332. The firm has a market cap of $854.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

