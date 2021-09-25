Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

MBIN opened at $37.10 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

