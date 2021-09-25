Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

MBIN opened at $37.10 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.