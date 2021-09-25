MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,344 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 6.4% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $78,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,869.62. 236,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,981. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,782.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,582.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

