MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $61,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 91.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,782.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,582.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.41 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.