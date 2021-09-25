MEET.ONE Reaches Market Cap of $529,618.24 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 77.4% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $529,618.24 and approximately $154,568.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

